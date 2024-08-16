‘No tangible benefits’: Google explains lack of Qi2 charging support in Pixel 9

Google has shared the reason why its new Pixel 9 series does not support Qi2 charging.

The Google Pixel 9 series made its debut this week, giving us the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the lineup is undeniably interesting due to new features (including more AI capabilities and satellite support), one section that seemingly failed to impress the fans is its charging department. That’s because, despite earlier speculations and expectations, the phones do not support Qi2 charging.

To recall, the Qi2 technology made its debut last year, but until now, the only Android phone that supports it is the HMD Skyline. The technology offers better wireless charging. According to the Wireless Power Consortium, this is possible through the Magnetic Power Profile technology, which aligns the devices and chargers perfectly for improved energy efficiency, faster charging, and easier usability. Google, however, believes that moving to the new Qi2 is unnecessary.

In its response to Android Authority’s query, the company suggested that the reason behind this is practicality. As per the outlet, the search giant shared that “the older Qi protocol was more readily available on the market and that there are no tangible benefits to switching to Qi2.”

Currently, Google is using the old Qi charging technology in its Pixel models (Pixel 4, Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel 8a), including the new Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL models. This makes these phones charge at a lower charging speed (12W), unlike the 15W wireless charging of Qi2 devices in Qi-supported EPP wireless chargers. This also prevents the phones from relying on magnets to use MagSafe accessories.

While Google doesn’t see the points as “tangible benefits” for its Pixel devices, it can’t be denied that it is still disappointing for such a giant to adopt the new technology. Moreover, with more brands now introducing more powerful battery and charging features (Realme’s 320W charging solution and OnePlus’ 6100mAh Glacier battery), Google needs to up its game.

Via