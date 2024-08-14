Realme 320W SuperSonic Charge debuts and it can fully charge a battery in less than 5 minutes

Realme’s 320W SuperSonic Charge solution is finally here, and it does not disappoint in terms of speed. As the company shared, the new fast-charging technology can fill a 4,400mAh battery in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

The move follows earlier rumors about Realme announcing a 300W charging solution. However, the company confirmed that instead of a 300W charging power, it would be a higher 320W solution.

The move allows the company to retain its position as the brand offering the fastest charging technology in the market. To recall, Realme offers a 240W charging capability in China’s GT Neo 5 model (Realme GT 3 globally), which was formerly the fastest charging phone. Now, with the new Realme 320W SuperSonic Charge, the company is expected to offer a device capable of such power in the future.

During the unveiling, the company revealed that the Realme 320W SuperSonic Charge could inject a 26% charge into a battery in one minute and fill half of its capacity (50%) in less than two minutes. According to the company, the tech uses a so-called “Pocket Cannon” as a power adapter, allowing it to cater to UFCS, PD, and SuperVOOC charging protocols.