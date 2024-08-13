Nope, it’s not only 300W… Realme will unveil a higher 320W charging solution on Wednesday

Instead of the earlier rumored 300W charging technology, Realme has confirmed in a new teaser that the fast-charging solution it will unveil on August 14 is rated at 320W.

The company earlier shared that it would announce the charging technology in China this Wednesday. Now, the company has more details about the SuperSonic Charge solution, which will be announced at the 828 Fan Festival in Shenzhen, China. Even more, the company has revealed that instead of the earlier anticipated 300W rating, the tech will boast a whopping 320W charging power.

The news about the 320W SuperSonic Charge follows an earlier video leak. According to the clip shared, the technology is capable of delivering a 17% charge in just 35 seconds. Unfortunately, the monicker of the device that was used and its battery were not specified in the leak.

The debut of the 320W SuperSonic Charge will allow Realme to sustain its record as the brand with the fastest charging tech in the industry. To recall, Realme currently holds this record, thanks to its GT Neo 5 model in China (Realme GT 3 globally), which has a whopping 240W charging capability.

Soon, however, the company could face competitors. Prior to this news, Xiaomi also demonstrated 300W charging through a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition with a 4,100mAh battery, allowing it to fully charge within five minutes. Also, according to a leak, Xiaomi is exploring various fast-charging solutions, including 100W for a 7500mAh battery.