Leaked clip shows Realme 300W charging tech achieving 17% charge in 35 secs

Realme’s 300W charging solution is expected to become the most powerful fast-charging technology. A leaked clip affirms the expectations by revealing that it can deliver 17% of power in a phone within just 35 seconds.

The brand will officially announce the solution on August 14. While the company has already confirmed the date and the existence of its 300W charging technology, it remains mum on how fast it could actually work in real life.

Nonetheless, a video of Realme VP Chase Xu testing the solution on a device is now circulating online. While the clip only lasts for a few seconds, it shows the test unit reaching a total of 17% charge after being plugged in for only 35 seconds.

The new charging solution will allow Realme to continuously reign as the brand offering the fastest charging power among phones in the industry. To recall, Realme currently holds this record, thanks to its GT Neo 5 model in China (Realme GT 3 globally), which has a whopping 240W charging capability.

Realme, nonetheless, is not alone in this. Prior to this news, Xiaomi also demonstrated 300W charging through a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition with a 4,100mAh battery, allowing it to fully charge within five minutes. According to leaks, Xiaomi is also exploring various fast-charging solutions, including 100W for a 7500mAh battery. As per a tipster, the company has a 5500mAh battery that can be fully charged to 100% in just 18 minutes using its 100W fast charging tech.

