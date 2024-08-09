Realme to announce 300W charging tech on August 14

Realme has finally confirmed that it will officially unveil its 300W charging technology on August 14.

The brand earlier confirmed the existence of the charging solution as part of its continuous effort to offer the fastest charging power in its creations. To recall, Realme currently holds this record, thanks to its GT Neo 5 model in China (Realme GT 3 globally), which has a whopping 240W charging capability. Now, the company wants to go beyond that by offering a faster 300W charging.

Despite the company’s promise to unveil the 300W charging on the said date, this doesn’t mean that it will be immediately available for the market. The company might just likely show a demo of the tech, which it could introduce in its upcoming models. Hopefully, that won’t take long.

In related news, Realme is not the only brand exploring the same fast-charging solution. Prior to Realme, Xiaomi also demonstrated 300W charging through a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition with a 4,100mAh battery, allowing it to fully charge within five minutes. According to leaks, Xiaomi is also exploring various fast-charging solutions, including 100W for a 7500mAh battery. As per a tipster, the company has a 5500mAh battery that can be fully charged to 100% in just 18 minutes using its 100W fast charging tech.