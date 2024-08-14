Google unveils Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications, features

The Google Pixel 9 series is now official, giving us the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Alongside their debut, the search giant revealed several features and specifications of the models.
Google lifted the veil from its latest Gemini-powered Pixel series this week. As expected, the phones carry the features and specifications leaked in previous reports, including the new Tensor G4 chipset and new camera island design. The lineup also includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (which finally unfolds completely flat!), signaling the shift of the Fold branding to Pixel.
The series also marks the debut of Google’s Satellite SOS service. Ultimately, the Pixel 9 models offer seven years of software updates, which include OS and security patch support. Interested buyers can now purchase the models in markets like the US, the UK, and Europe.
Here are more details about the new Google Pixel 9 smartphones:
Pixel 9
- 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm
- 4nm Google Tensor G4 chip
- 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations
- 6.3″ 120Hz OLED with 2700 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2424px resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP
- Selfie: 10.5MP
- 4K video recording
- 4700 battery
- 27W wired, 15W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support
- Android 14
- IP68 rating
- Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony colors
Pixel 9 Pro
- 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm
- 4nm Google Tensor G4 chip
- 16GB/128GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations
- 6.3″ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness and 1280 x 2856 resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
- Selfie Camera: 42MP ultrawide
- 8K video recording
- 4700mAh battery
- 27W wired, 21W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support
- Android 14
- IP68 rating
- Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colors
Pixel 9 Pro XL
- 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm
- 4nm Google Tensor G4 chip
- 16GB/128GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations
- 6.8″ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness and 1344 x 2992 resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
- Selfie Camera: 42MP ultrawide
- 8K video recording
- 5060mAh battery
- 37W wired, 23W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support
- Android 14
- IP68 rating
- Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colors
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm (unfolded), 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm (folded)
- 4nm Google Tensor G4 chip
- 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations
- 8” foldable main 120Hz LTPO OLED with 2700 nits peak brightness and 2076 x 2152px resolution
- 6.3” external 120Hz OLED with 2700 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2424px resolution
- Rear Camera: 48MP main + 10.8MP telephoto + 10.5MP ultrawide
- Selfie Camera: 10 MP (internal), 10MP (external)
- 4K video recording
- 4650 battery
- 45W wired and wireless charging support
- Android 14
- IPX8 rating
- Obsidian and Porcelain colors