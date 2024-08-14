Google unveils Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications, features

The Google Pixel 9 series is now official, giving us the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Alongside their debut, the search giant revealed several features and specifications of the models.

Google lifted the veil from its latest Gemini-powered Pixel series this week. As expected, the phones carry the features and specifications leaked in previous reports, including the new Tensor G4 chipset and new camera island design. The lineup also includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (which finally unfolds completely flat!), signaling the shift of the Fold branding to Pixel.

The series also marks the debut of Google’s Satellite SOS service. Ultimately, the Pixel 9 models offer seven years of software updates, which include OS and security patch support. Interested buyers can now purchase the models in markets like the US, the UK, and Europe.

Here are more details about the new Google Pixel 9 smartphones:

Pixel 9

152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

4nm Google Tensor G4 chip

12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations

6.3″ 120Hz OLED with 2700 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2424px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP

Selfie: 10.5MP

4K video recording

4700 battery

27W wired, 15W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support

Android 14

IP68 rating

Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony colors

Pixel 9 Pro

152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

4nm Google Tensor G4 chip

16GB/128GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

6.3″ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness and 1280 x 2856 resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

Selfie Camera: 42MP ultrawide

8K video recording

4700mAh battery

27W wired, 21W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support

Android 14

IP68 rating

Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colors

Pixel 9 Pro XL

162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

4nm Google Tensor G4 chip

16GB/128GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

6.8″ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness and 1344 x 2992 resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

Selfie Camera: 42MP ultrawide

8K video recording

5060mAh battery

37W wired, 23W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support

Android 14

IP68 rating

Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colors

Pixel 9 Pro Fold