Pixel 9 series won’t directly shoot 8K using own cam but will rely on Video Boost — Report

Google Pixel fans will be delighted to know that 8K recording will finally be available in the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, this is not entirely good news, as a new leak has revealed that the recording option won’t be directly available on the Pixel Camera app.

Google will unveil the Pixel 9 series on August 13. The lineup includes the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Although the models won’t impress much in terms of their Tensor G4 chips, the camera department is rumored to get improvements. Aside from new components, the models are said to receive 8K video recording support. However, a new revelation shows that this won’t actually be the case for the Pixel 8 lineup.

That’s according to a report from folks at Android Headlines, saying the anticipated 8K recording in the Pixel 9 lineup won’t be directly offered in the devices’ own camera applications. Instead, the video upscaling to 8K will reportedly happen through the Video Boost, meaning the video has to be uploaded to Google Photos, and the file will be processed on the cloud to reach the 8K resolution. With this, while the addition of 8K capability in Pixel 9 might sound interesting, some users might find the option inconvenient.

The news follows an earlier discovery about the series’ camera specifications, which revealed the following details:

Pixel 9

Main: Samsung GNK, 1/1.31”, 50MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP

Selfie: Samsung 3J1, 1/3″, 10.5MP, Autofocus

Pixel 9 Pro

Main: Samsung GNK, 1/1.31”, 50MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP

Telephoto: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, OIS

Selfie: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, Autofocus

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Main: Samsung GNK, 1/1.31”, 50MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP

Telephoto: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, OIS

Selfie: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, Autofocus

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Main: Sony IMX787 (cropped), 1/2″, 48MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Samsung 3LU, 1/3.2″, 12MP

Telephoto: Samsung 3J1, 1/3″, 10.5MP, OIS

Internal Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP

External Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP