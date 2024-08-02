Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold reportedly retains predecessor prices

Google will offer the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold with the same price tags as its predecessor.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be unveiled on August 13. The search giant has been teasing the foldable’s details recently, including its design, which has been improved. According to earlier reports, the phone will also have the new Tensor G4 chip, an enhanced camera system (including the 8K recording, although it won’t be directly available in the Pixel Cam), a better folding/unfolding state, 16GB RAM, and more. Despite these improvements and new additions, the company is reportedly not making a price increase.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be offered in 16GB RAM and the same two storage options as the OG Fold: 256GB and 512GB. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the two configurations will still have the same price tag of $1,799 and $1,919.

