Google Pixel 9 series materials leak

A handful of marketing materials for the Pixel 9 series have leaked, revealing several key details about them.

The lineup is set to be announced on August 13. Ahead of the date, however, various leaks about the four models of the series have surfaced online. The latest ones involve the marketing materials for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In the materials shared by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via 91Mobiles), the designs, features, variations, and other details of the phones have been revealed.

According to the leak, the phones will sport the following details:

Pixel Series

G4 Tensor chips

Gemini Advanced

Pixel Screenshots feature

Circle To Search feature

Built-in Google apps

Crisis Alerts

Emergency SOS

Severn years of security updates

Pixel Drops feature



Pixel 9

6.3″ display

12GB RAM

Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors

10.5MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide

Pixel 9 Pro

6.3″ and 6.8″ display options

16GB RAM

42MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

“24-hour battery”

Pixel 9 Pro XL

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

6.3″ and 8″ displays

16GB RAM

10MP selfie

48MP wide + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto

“Rich colors even in low light”

Here are the said leaked materials of the series: