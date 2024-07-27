Google Pixel 9 series materials leak

A handful of marketing materials for the Pixel 9 series have leaked, revealing several key details about them.
The lineup is set to be announced on August 13. Ahead of the date, however, various leaks about the four models of the series have surfaced online. The latest ones involve the marketing materials for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
In the materials shared by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via 91Mobiles), the designs, features, variations, and other details of the phones have been revealed.
According to the leak, the phones will sport the following details:
Pixel Series
- G4 Tensor chips
- Gemini Advanced
- Pixel Screenshots feature
- Circle To Search feature
- Built-in Google apps
- Crisis Alerts
- Emergency SOS
- Severn years of security updates
- Pixel Drops feature
Pixel 9
- 6.3″ display
- 12GB RAM
- Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors
- 10.5MP selfie
- 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide
Pixel 9 Pro
- 6.3″ and 6.8″ display options
- 16GB RAM
- 42MP selfie
- 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
- “24-hour battery”
Pixel 9 Pro XL
- 1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- 6.3″ and 8″ displays
- 16GB RAM
- 10MP selfie
- 48MP wide + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto
- “Rich colors even in low light”
Here are the said leaked materials of the series: