New clip shows Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 8 Pro side by side

For better comparison, a new clip has emerged to directly compare the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro XL to its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro.

Days ago, prototypes of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL were leaked by the Ukrainian TikTok account Pixophone. Now, the account has shared a new clip featuring the latter to compare it side by side with the Pixel 8 Pro.

Based on the clip, the two phones will be the same size, but aside from that, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL appears to be completely different from its predecessor. To start, its side frames and back panel are also flat, making it appear slimmer and more modern.

Needless to say, the rear camera island has also been improved. Unlike the Pixel 8 Pro (and the rest of the current series), which has a camera island running from side to side, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a pill-shaped camera placed horizontally in the upper section of the back panel.

The new phone still has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on the front, but the display has rounder corners compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

More details about the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and its siblings are expected to be leaked as their August launch nears. Keep tuned for more leaks!