Google reveals 22 Pixel 9 capabilities in new 8-second ad clip

Google is gearing up for the launch of its Pixel 9 series next month. To this end, the search giant has been releasing several teases recently, including an eight-second video clip summarizing the lineup’s 22 features.

Google will announce the new Pixel 9 models on August 13. The company has already confirmed the date and has even officially released some clips revealing the devices’ new designs, which feature a new pill-shaped camera island.

Now, Google has another marketing clip that partially unveiled the features of the Pixel 9 series. Unlike other marketing videos that last minutes, however, the new clip only has eight seconds. Despite that, the company managed to tease the 22 features of the series.

Google, of course, doesn’t directly name the features (AI summarization, image generation, Live Translate, etc.) but names the scenarios where they can be helpful in a Pixel 9 user’s life: