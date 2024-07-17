NCC reveals entire Pixel 9 series in actual listing photos

A set of leaked NCC listings shows what the Pixel 9 series models actually look like.

The leak surfaced ahead of the new series’ unveiling on August 13. While the company has already confirmed the date, it remains secretive about the phones’ official designs.

Unfortunately for the search giant, recent leaks revealed the prototypes of vanilla Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Now, another set of images shows more images of the said models and their Pixel 9 series siblings.

The images complement the details of earlier leaks, which revealed the phones’ designs. As discovered in past reports, aside from flat rear panels and side frames, Google will implement a new camera design. Instead of the classic edge-to-edge rear camera island, the phones will have a pill-shaped module in the back to house the camera lenses. Due to the number of lenses in the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro, there will be more space for the cameras compared to the vanilla Pixel 9.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, there will be a rectangular camera island with rounded corners in the back. Inside the island are two pill-shaped spaces housing the camera lenses.

Here are the images shared on the NCC platform:

Via