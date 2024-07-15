Leak shows Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL prototype matte, glossy designs

As we near the August launch of the Pixel 9 series, more leaks about it surface online. The latest shows the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL prototypes, which seem to have varying finishes in their back panels and side frames.

The units were showcased in the recent content of the Ukrainian TikTok account Pixophone. The account did not specify whether the phones were final products from Google, but 9To5Google noted that the units were indeed prototypes due to the etchings on the rear panels, which were covered with stickers in the review. Nonetheless, in certain shots, some of the etchings could still be seen.

According to the video, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be comparatively larger than the vanilla Pixel 9 model. The two carry the new rear camera island design of Pixel phones, which now comes in pill-shaped form. However, the Pro XL comes with more space for the camera units, which are accompanied by a flash and an alleged temperature sensor.

Both models also feature flat rear panels and side frames. Interestingly, the two seem to have different finishes: The Pixel 9 sports a glossy rear panel and matte side frames, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a matte rear panel and glossy side frames. The arrangement kind of makes the design bizarre and contrasting, but we’re hoping for some changes since the units shown in the video were just prototypes.