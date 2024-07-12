Leak shows price hike in Google Pixel 9 series up to €140

The price list for the Google Pixel 9 series models in Europe has leaked. Unfortunately, based on the numbers shown, it seems most of the models and configurations will have price increases, with one hitting up to €140.
The search giant is expected to unveil the Google Pixel 9 series in August, and various details about the model have already surfaced ahead of the event. Unfortunately, the latest one is bad news for fans: a price hike.
Here’s the price list for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside their color options and configurations:
Google Pixel 9
- 128GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito): €899
- 256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito): €999
Google Pixel 9 Pro
- 128 GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,099
- 256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,199
- 512GB (Obsidian and Hazel): €1,329
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
- 128GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel): €1,199
- 256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,299
- 512GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel): €11,429
- 1TB (Obsidian): €1689
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- 256GB (Obsidian and Porcelain): €1,899
- 512GB (Obsidian and Porcelain): €2,029
Based on the numbers shared and the past prices of the lineup’s predecessor, it means that the upcoming smartphones will have some price hikes. The increase depends on the configurations and the models, with the hike ranging from €30 to €140. Yet, it is important to note that the leak pertains to the European market, so fans in other markets might see other price hike ranges for the Pixel 9 series when it arrives in their countries.