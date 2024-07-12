Leak shows price hike in Google Pixel 9 series up to €140

The price list for the Google Pixel 9 series models in Europe has leaked. Unfortunately, based on the numbers shown, it seems most of the models and configurations will have price increases, with one hitting up to €140.

The search giant is expected to unveil the Google Pixel 9 series in August, and various details about the model have already surfaced ahead of the event. Unfortunately, the latest one is bad news for fans: a price hike.

Here’s the price list for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside their color options and configurations:

Google Pixel 9

128GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito): €899

256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito): €999

Google Pixel 9 Pro

128 GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,099

256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,199

512GB (Obsidian and Hazel): €1,329

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

128GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel): €1,199

256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,299

512GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel): €11,429

1TB (Obsidian): €1689

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

256GB (Obsidian and Porcelain): €1,899

512GB (Obsidian and Porcelain): €2,029

Based on the numbers shared and the past prices of the lineup’s predecessor, it means that the upcoming smartphones will have some price hikes. The increase depends on the configurations and the models, with the hike ranging from €30 to €140. Yet, it is important to note that the leak pertains to the European market, so fans in other markets might see other price hike ranges for the Pixel 9 series when it arrives in their countries.

