Camera FV5 listing reveals some Google Pixel 9 Pro camera details

The Google Pixel 9 Pro was recently spotted on the Camera FV5 database, which contains some of its camera details.

Google is set to announce the Pixel 9 series on August 13. However, ahead of the event, several leaks have already revealed important details about the models in the series. The latest bunch comes from the Google Pixel 9 Pro’s Camera FV5 listing.

According to the listing, the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 12.5MP camera with OIS and EIS support, but Google will market it as a 50MP unit through Pixel-binning. It will come with manual and autofocus support, 4080×3072 resolution, 25.4mm focal length, f/1.7 aperture, 70.7 horizontal FoV, and 56.2 vertical FoV.

Aside from the said bits of information, no other details for the other lenses are divulged in the listing.

Nonetheless, fans can expect an improved design for the camera islands of the lineup models. According to earlier reports, Google will implement a new look for the camera island, which will now be pill-shaped.

Via