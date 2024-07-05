Ultrasonic fingerprint reportedly coming to Pixel 9 models, except for Fold

Pixel fans will be happy to know that the next Google Pixel 9 series will finally employ the fingerprint reportedly scanner technology. However, this is not the case for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google is expected to announce its new Pixel series on August 13. In line with this, various leaks involving the lineup’s models have been appearing online recently, including a new leak about their fingerprint scanners.

According to a report from Android Authority, the series will get ultrasonic fingerprint technology. Citing some sources, the report says that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will get the feature, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold won’t. As explained, the foldable is reportedly keeping the capacitive sensor on its power button.

The improved feature should allow the ultrasonic scanner-armed devices with better capability to recognize fingerprints easily. This is the same technology being used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, allowing users to scan their fingers without pressing hard on the screen and even when the fingers are wet.