Check out this leaked clip featuring pink Pixel 9 with its display on

Another leaked video of a Google Pixel 9 model has surfaced on the web. This time, however, it shows the unit with its display working.

The news follows an earlier video leak of another Pixel 9. That clip, nonetheless, was limited to showing the unit from various angles. With this, today’s leak might excite fans more.

In the video shared, the Pixel 9 is seen using the classic Pixel interface, with its wallpaper sporting the Obsidian design. The clip doesn’t elaborate much on the use of the display, but the single swipe of the user in the video shows how incredibly smooth and fast it works.

In terms of its design, the unit also sports the same details as the first unit displayed in an earlier leak. To recall, the Pixel 9 shows a flat back panel, side frames, and front display. In a way, it appears to have adopted the classic look of the present iPhones.

Here is the video of the earlier leak:

