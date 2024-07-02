Alleged Pixel 9 with the iPhone 16 Pro display appears in hands-on leaked video

The Google Pixel 9 series is reportedly using a display the same as the iPhone 16 Pro. Now, a leaked video of the alleged Pixel 9 unit has surfaced online, allowing fans to inspect the model from various angles.

The component will be a Samsung OLED display, and rumors claim that Apple will also use the same for its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model. Specifically, the display is said to be an M14, which promises a brighter screen and a longer lifespan. According to a report from ETNews, the display will be injected into the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Amid the news, a video of an alleged Pixel 9 model in Algeria appeared on X. According to the post, the unit comes with 256GB storage.

The clip echoes earlier reports about the phone’s new design, which includes a protruding pill-shaped camera island in the back. This is different from the current design of the Pixel phones, where the lenses are housed in a bar island.

Interestingly, the model also shows a flat back panel, side frames, and front display. In a way, it appears to have adopted the classic look of the present iPhones. Here is the video of the leak: