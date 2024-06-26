Google suggests Pixel 9 unveiling in-person event on August 13, shows Pixel 9 Pro in teaser clip

It seems Google will be announcing the Pixel 9 series a bit earlier than expected this year. According to the company, it will hold an in-person Made by Google event on August 13. In line with this, the company released a video teasing what seems to be a Pixel 9 device, suggesting that it is one of the creations it will be announcing on the said date.

The search giant usually announces its Pixels in October, but this year might be a little different for the company and its upcoming Pixel 9 series. In the invites it sent to the press recently, the company revealed that it will be hosting an event two months earlier than the rumored Pixel 9 launch.

“You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

The message initially suggests that the company will only highlight its current Pixel lineup in its portfolio, but this might not be the case here. In a video teaser shared by the company on Google Store, it teased a new Pixel device in silhouette. The company didn’t name the handheld in the teaser, but elements in the URL directly indicate that the model in the clip is the Pixel 9 Pro.

The teaser details reflect leaks involving an alleged Pixel 9 Pro. The leak revealed that there would be a huge difference in the design between the Pixel 9 Pro and its predecessor. Unlike the earlier series, the rear camera island of the Pixel 9 won’t be from side to side. It will be shorter and will employ a rounded design that will encase the two camera units and the flash. As for its side frames, it can be noticed that it will have a flatter design, with the frame seemingly made of metal. The back of the phone also appears to be flatter as well compared to the Pixel 8, albeit the corners seem to be rounder.

In one of the images, the Pixel 9 Pro was placed next to the iPhone 15 Pro, showing how much smaller it is than the Apple product. As reported earlier, the model will be armed with a 6.1-inch screen, a Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB RAM by Micron, a Samsung UFS drive, the Exynos Modem 5400 modem, and three rear cameras, with one being a periscopic telephoto lens. According to other reports, aside from the things mentioned, the entire lineup will be equipped with new capabilities like AI and emergency satellite messaging features.