Latest leak shows Google Pixel 9 Pro from different angles

A new leak shows Google Pixel 9 Pro’s different angles, giving us a glimpse at its various design elements, including its new rear camera island.

The search giant will be deviating away from the usual by introducing more models in the new Pixel series. According to reports, the lineup will be composed of the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. One of the models, Pixel 9 Pro, was recently spotted through a leak shared by the Russian website Rozetked.

From the images shared, the design differences between the upcoming series and the Pixel 8 can be spotted. Unlike the earlier series, the rear camera island of the Pixel 9 won’t be from side to side. It will be shorter and will employ a rounded design that will encase the two camera units and the flash. As for its side frames, it can be noticed that it will have a flatter design, with the frame seemingly made of metal. The back of the phone also appears to be flatter as well compared to the Pixel 8, albeit the corners seem to be rounder.

In one of the images, the Pixel 9 Pro was placed next to the iPhone 15 Pro, showing how much smaller it is than the Apple product. As reported earlier, the model will be armed with a 6.1-inch screen, a Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB RAM by Micron, a Samsung UFS drive, the Exynos Modem 5400 modem, and three rear cameras, with one being a periscopic telephoto lens. According to other reports, aside from the things mentioned, the entire lineup will be equipped with new capabilities like AI and emergency satellite messaging features.