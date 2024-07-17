Hardware leaks show massive Google Pixel 9 series camera upgrades, including 8K recording

According to the latest leak, Google will be introducing significant camera improvements for its upcoming Pixel 9 series.

On August 13, the search giant is set to unveil the new series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company tries to stay mum about the lineup’s details, but leaks have already revealed most of the phones’ key details. The latest one divulges key information about the lenses of the phones’ camera systems, showing Google’s plan to lure fans with better hardware this year.

The leak comes from the folks at Android Authority. According to the outlet, all the models in the lineup, from the non-folding Pixel 9 models to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will receive new hardware components for their camera systems.

Interestingly, the report also shares that the company will finally enable 8K recording in its upcoming Pixel 9 models, making them even more attractive for fans this year.

Here are the details of the lenses of the entire Pixel 9 series:

Pixel 9

Main: Samsung GNK, 1/1.31”, 50MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP

Selfie: Samsung 3J1, 1/3″, 10.5MP, Autofocus

Pixel 9 Pro

Main: Samsung GNK, 1/1.31”, 50MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP

Telephoto: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, OIS

Selfie: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, Autofocus

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Main: Samsung GNK, 1/1.31”, 50MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP

Telephoto: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, OIS

Selfie: Sony IMX858, 1/2.51”, 50MP, Autofocus

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Main: Sony IMX787 (cropped), 1/2″, 48MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Samsung 3LU, 1/3.2″, 12MP

Telephoto: Samsung 3J1, 1/3″, 10.5MP, OIS

Internal Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP

External Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP