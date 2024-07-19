Google shares official Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold designs

After experiencing an uncontrollable series of leaks, Google has finally decided to reveal the official designs of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro.

The news follows reports of massive details leaks about the Pixel 9 series, which not only include the full camera specifications of the lineup but also their hands-on images. To end the trend of details spilling through other sources, the company itself has finally unveiled the official designs of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro.

The company unveiled the models in white color options. The materials shared by the company affirmed the earlier details shared in leaks, including the pill-shaped camera island in the back of the non-foldable Pixel 9 models. According to the Pixel 9 Pro clip, the rear camera module of the device will house three camera lenses, which reportedly include a main Samsung GNK (1/1.31”, 50MP, OIS) lens, a Sony IMX858 (1/2.51”, 50MP) ultrawide, and a Sony IMX858 (1/2.51”, 50MP, OIS) telephoto.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, has a different look for its camera island. Unlike its non-foldable siblings, the model comes with a rectangular camera island with rounded corners. It is placed in the upper left section of the panel and protrudes decently. The material shows that the secondary display will be flat and come with a punch-hole cutout for the external selfie camera.

More details about the phones and the entire series are likely to be revealed by the search giant as their August 13 debut nears. Stay tuned for more updates on this!