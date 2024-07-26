Leak shows Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be wider, taller, brighter

Google will introduce significant changes in the display of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. According to a leak, in addition to the size, other areas of the screen will also get improvements, including brightness, resolution, and more.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will become the fourth phone in the Pixel 9 series this year. According to earlier reports, the phone will be larger than the original Pixel Fold, and folks from Android Authority affirmed this in a recent leak.

According to the report, the new foldable’s external display will measure 6.24″ while the internal will be 8″. This is a huge change from the 5.8″ external and 7.6″ internal display measurements of the phone’s predecessor.

Needless to say, the displays’ resolutions are also enhanced. From the 1,080 x 2,092 (external) and 2,208 x 1,840 (internal) resolutions of the old Fold, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is reportedly coming with 1,080 x 2,424 (external) and 2,152 x 2,076 (internal) resolutions.

Moreover, although the phone will retain the same 120Hz refresh rate as its predecessor, it is believed to be getting a higher PPI and brightness. According to the outlet, the outer display can reach 1,800 nits of brightness, while the main screen can reach 1,600 nits.