Regular Pixel 9 models’ availability is on Aug. 22; Pixel 9 Pro Fold sales to start on Sept. 4

According to a report, the non-foldable Pixel 9 models will start selling on August 22, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold sales will be on September 4.

The Google Pixel 9 series will include the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The search giant is expected to present the models on August 13, but they will take several days before they start shipping and hit the shelves. Even more, the models are expected to arrive on different dates, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold reportedly coming in early September.

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 9 could start as soon as they are announced at the August 13 event. As per folks at Android Headlines, the non-foldable Google Pixel 9 devices will be available in stores on August 22. Sadly, fans will have to wait until September to get their hands on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. According to the outlet, unlike its non-foldable siblings in the series, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold sale will be September 4.

On a positive note, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will not receive a price increase. The device will be offered with 16GB RAM and the same two storage options as the OG Fold: 256GB and 512GB. According to a separate leak, the two configurations will still have the same price tag of $1,799 and $1,919.