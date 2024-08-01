Google Pixel 9 series to launch with Android 14… but there could be a silver lining

Here’s some bad news: Instead of the anticipated Android 15, the Google Pixel 9 lineup will come with the current Android 14 OS. Fortunately, the giant could roll out the new OS once it starts releasing the Pixel units to the market.

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9 series on August 13. The launch date has been a surprise since the search giant used to debut Pixels in October. As for its OS, it usually releases it between August and October, although earlier reports point to the latter as the possible final timeline of the update’s final stable version.

With this contradicting timeline between the Android 15 final stable version and the Pixel 9 series launch, the news is not surprising. Nonetheless, there could be other reasons behind this, including the presence of bugs that still need to be addressed by the company.

On a positive note, folks at 9To5Google believe that the report about the Google Pixel 9r receiving Android 14 instead of Android 15 is just a matter of marketing material. As the report explained, the Pixel 9 series would indeed come out of the box with Android 14, but Android 15 could be “available immediately as an OTA during the set-up process.”

Via