Compact iQOO 15T model coming with 7000mAh battery

A leaker claims that the iQOO 15T will arrive with a huge 7000mAh battery despite having a small body.

Mini phones are making a comeback in the market, with several manufacturers recently releasing their own 6.3″ models. According to rumors, iQOO will also have one in its upcoming iQOO 15 series. Its official moniker remains unknown, but it is believed that it could be either called the iQOO 15 Mini or the iQOO 15T.

As per a tipster from China, the phone will feature a huge 7000mAh battery, which is currently being tested. If true, it could be an interesting compact phone, beating the X200 Pro Mini and the upcoming OnePlus 15T with a rumored 6260mAh battery.

In addition to the battery, the iQOO 15 Mini is reportedly equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip and a flat display with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader.

Stay tuned for updates!

Source