iQOO 15 series allegedly getting compact model

A new claim says that Vivo will soon introduce the first compact model of the iQOO series.

The brand recently confirmed the iQOO 15 moniker, suggesting the phone’s approaching debut in China. While we have only heard about the vanilla model, several rumors are already spilling the details of the other variants of the lineup, including the Ultra.

According to the tipster account Experience More on Weibo, the Ultra model will debut in the first half of 2026. Nonetheless, the main highlight of the post points to an alleged compact model of the lineup. The post suggests that the model would debut alongside the Ultra model next year.

This is where things become interesting since the tipster claimed that there would be three models in the iQOO 15 lineup, thanks to the success of the present iQOO 13 series. If this rumor is to be followed, that means Vivo will present the vanilla iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Ultra, and the compact iQOO 15 model. However, past reports mentioned that there would also be an iQOO 15 Pro.

With this confusion, it is suggested to take things with a pinch of salt. Yet, it is not impossible that iQOO will actually soon get its compact model, especially since Vivo has been actively releasing small-screen models in the past months and even rebadging them. The latest is the Vivo X200 FE, which is a rebranded Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which debuted in China earlier.

Source