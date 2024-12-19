Confirmed: OnePlus 13R gets 6000mAh battery, aluminum frame, flat display, 2 colors

After sharing the date of the OnePlus 13 series launch, OnePlus has now confirmed some of the details of the OnePlus 13R model.

The OnePlus 13 series will be announced globally on January 7. Although the brand only mentioned “series” in its poster, the OnePlus 13R is believed to be joining the launch as the rebranded Ace 5 model of China. Now, the company has confirmed this speculation after sharing the details of the phone.

According to the company, the OnePlus 13R will have the following details:

8mm thickness

Flat display

6000mAh battery

New Gorilla Glass 7i for the front and back of the device

Aluminum frame

Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors

Star trail finish

The OnePlus 13R is reportedly the rebranded global version of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 model in China. It is expected to offer a Snapdragon 8 gen 3 chip, but it could differ from its Chinese sibling in other sections. This includes its battery, with its Chinese counterpart reportedly having a bigger battery than its global version.

