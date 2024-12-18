OnePlus 13, 13R launching globally on Jan. 7

OnePlus confirmed that it would launch the OnePlus 13 series on January 7 globally.

The company’s post mentions that it will be a series, so the launch could include the rumored OnePlus 13R model, which is believed to be the OnePlus Ace 5 coming to China.

According to leaks, the Ace 5 will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, five configurations (12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB), LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, a 6.78″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO AMOLED with optical in-display fingerprint sensor, three rear cameras (50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP), around 6500mAh battery rating, and 80W wired charging support.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13’s global version could offer the following:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

6.82″ 2.5D quad-curved BOE X2 8T LTPO OLED with 1440p resolution, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-808 main with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 periscope with 3x zoom + 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide/macro

32MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP69 rating

According to earlier leaks, the OnePlus 13 will be available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations. The base configuration will only come in Black Ecplise color, while the other one will reportedly be offered in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn options. The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, is said to come in a single 12GB/256GB configuration. Its colors include Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.