OnePlus 13, 13R reportedly launching globally soon with these configurations, colors

A new leak revealed that the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will launch soon globally.

The OnePlus 13 is now available in China, and it is rumored to be offered in other markets soon. According to a leaker on X, the phone will also be launched alongside the OnePlus 13R or the rebranded upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 model in China. According to rumors, the Ace 5 will debut in December.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 13 will be available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations. The base configuration will only come in Black Ecplise color, while the other one will reportedly be offered in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn options.

The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, is said to come in a single 12GB/256GB configuration. Its colors include Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

To recall, the OnePlus 13 in China offers the following specifications:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB configurations

6.82″ 2.5D quad-curved BOE X2 8T LTPO OLED with 1440p resolution, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-808 main with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 periscope with 3x zoom + 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide/macro

6000mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP69 rating

ColorOS 15 (OxygenOS 15 for global variant, TBA)

White, Obsidian, and Blue colors

The yet-to-be-announced OnePlus Ace 5, meanwhile, is rumored to come with the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

1.5K flat display

50MP main camera

Optical fingerprint scanner support

6200mAh battery

100W wired charging

Metal frame

