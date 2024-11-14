OnePlus Ace 5 series is coming in December — Leaker

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will be announced next month. The tipster also shared some of the key details of the phones, including their 1.5K flat display, over 6000mAh battery rating, and more.

The claim affirms earlier leaks that the Ace 5 lineup would debut in the last quarter of the year. According to DCS, this is indeed the case, as both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will launch next month. We still don’t have a specific date for the debut, but OnePlus could confirm it soon.

According to the tipster, the models will both have a 1.5K flat display, optical fingerprint scanner support, 100W wired charging, and a metal frame. Aside from using the “flagship” material on the display, DCS claimed that the phones will also have a top-notch component for the main camera, with earlier leaks saying there are three cameras on the back led by a 50MP main unit. In terms of the battery, the Ace 5 is reportedly armed with a 6200mAh battery, while the Pro variant has a bigger 6300mAh battery.

Reports say that the vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 model houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Pro model has the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. As per a tipster, the chips will be paired with up to 24GB of RAM.

