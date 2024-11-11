OnePlus Ace 5 series reportedly gets up to 24GB RAM, new camera island design, ceramic body

A tipster on Weibo shared some of the significant details reportedly coming to the OnePlus Ace 5 series.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro to launch this year. According to a tipster from an earlier report, the smartphones could arrive in the last quarter of 2024 “if nothing unexpected happens.”

Amid the wait for the brand’s official announcement about the series, leaks involving the devices continue to surface online. According to tipster account Smart Pikachu on Weibo, one of the highlights of the series is the new camera module design. The account did not get into the specifics, but the change in the OnePlus 13 design could affirm this. To recall, the new phone no longer has the hinge design on its camera module. Since the Ace devices of the brand use the same circular design for its camera module, it is also likely to adopt the same change its OnePlus 13 cousin received. As per the tipster, the lineup will also employ a ceramic material for the body.

Inside, the tipster claimed that the vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 model houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Pro model has the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. As per the tipster, the chips will be paired with up to 24GB of RAM and a huge battery. As per earlier leaks, the vanilla model will be equipped with a 6200mAh battery with 100W charging power. Other details expected from the series include their optical fingerprint sensors, BOE’s 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED, and three cameras with a 50MP main unit.