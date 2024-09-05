More OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro specs leak online

As the wait for the Ace 5 series, more leaks about the two models of the lineup continue to surface online.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to launch in the last quarter of the year. It will be the successor to the Ace 3 lineup, skipping the “4” due to the brand’s superstition about the number.

Various leaks about the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are now widespread on the web, and Digital Chat Station has some new bits of information to share about the two.

According to the tipster, the phones will indeed be armed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Gen 4 chips. News about the SoCs was shared last month, and DCS corroborated the details, saying the Pro model will indeed get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The phones are also reportedly getting optical fingerprint sensors, BOE’s 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED, and three cameras with a 50MP main unit. Both models are said to be powered by up to 6000mAh battery, which is unsurprising since the Ace 3 Pro debuted with a huge 6100mAh battery. As per earlier leaks, the vanilla model will be equipped with a 6200mAh battery with 100W charging power.