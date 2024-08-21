OnePlus Ace 5 series to debut in Q4 featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Gen 4 chips

OnePlus is reportedly launching the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro in the last quarter of the year. According to a tipster, the phones will employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips, respectively.

Several series and smartphones are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of the year. According to the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the list includes the Xiaomi 15, Vivo X200, Oppo Find X8, OnePlus 13, iQOO13, Realme GT7 Pro, Honor Magic 7, and Redmi K80 series. Now, the account has shared that another lineup will join the list: the OnePlus Ace 5.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will also make their debut in the last quarter. Around that time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip should already be official. According to DCS, the Pro model of the series will employ it, while the vanilla device will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Details about the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro remain scarce, but several details of the OnePlus Ace 5 are already circulating online. According to DCS in an earlier leak, the OnePlus Ace 5 will adopt several features from the Ace 3 Pro, including its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 100W charging. Those are not the only details the upcoming Ace 5 will adopt. As per the leaker, it will also have a micro-curved 6.78″ 1.5K 8T LTPO display.

Though the details make the OnePlus Ace 5 look like just the Ace 3 Pro, they are still considered a collective improvement over the vanilla Ace 3 model, which only comes with a straight display and a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Moreover, unlike the Ace 3, the 5500mAh battery-armed Ace 5 is said to be getting a much bigger 6200mAh (typical value) battery in the future. This is also bigger than the 6100mAh in the Ace 3 Pro, which debuted the brand’s Glacier battery technology.

Via