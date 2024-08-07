OnePlus Ace 5 to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6200mAh battery, 100W charging, more

OnePlus is reportedly already preparing the Ace 5 model. According to a leaker, the phone will offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6200mAh battery, and 100W charging power.

The OnePlus Ace 5 will follow the OnePlus Ace 3 series (as the brand skips 4), which recently added the Ace 3 Pro. According to a reputable leaker, Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus Ace 5 will adopt several details from the earlier Ace device, including its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 100W charging. Those are not the only details the upcoming Ace 5 will adopt. As per the leaker, it will also have a micro-curved 6.78″ 1.5K 8T LTPO display.

Though the details make the OnePlus Ace 5 look like just the Ace 3 Pro, they are still considered a collective improvement over the vanilla Ace 3 model, which only comes with a straight display and a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Moreover, unlike the Ace 3, the 5500mAh battery-armed Ace 5 is said to be getting a much bigger 6200mAh (typical value) battery in the future. This is also bigger than the 6100mAh in the Ace 3 Pro, which debuted the brand’s Glacier battery technology.

According to recent news, OnePlus and Oppo could also soon introduce a bigger battery that can reach up to 7000mAh. The company is reportedly “planning” to introduce a huge battery in its mid-range phones, which means consumers could get a phone with long-lasting battery power even for a reasonable price. Yet, it remains a mystery if OnePlus will use the same Glacier technology it is using now in the Ace 3 Pro.

