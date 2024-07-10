After 6500mAh battery rumors, new leak reveals OnePlus’ 7000mAh plan for mid-range models

OnePlus is indeed the king when it comes to the smartphone batteries. According to the latest leak, the company is now pursuing a plan to inject an extra-large 7000mAh battery into its upcoming mid-range devices.

The news follows an earlier claim by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, saying that Oppo and OnePlus could soon introduce phones with 6500mAh batteries. This is quite interesting and not impossible due to the company’s impressive smartphone battery records. To recall, it even launched the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with a 6100mAh battery, making it a truly enticing model in the market.

Now, the same tipster suggests that OnePlus’ current battery project is nearing the 7000mAh mark. It is unknown if it is the same battery the account mentioned in the previous posts, but if it is indeed near the 7000mAh capacity, it is huge news for OnePlus and Oppo fans.

Even more, the company is reportedly “planning” to introduce a huge battery in its mid-range phones. This means consumers could get a phone with long-lasting battery power even for a reasonable price. Yet, it remains a mystery if OnePlus will use the same “Glacier” technology it is using now in its 6100mAh battery for the Ace 3 Pro.