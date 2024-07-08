Leaker: Oppo, OnePlus to unveil device with 6,500mAh battery

The market could soon welcome an Oppo or OnePlus device powered by an ultra-large battery with a 6500mAh capacity.

That’s according to the claim made by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station of Weibo, noting that the current biggest batteries the smartphone brand giants are offering are rated 6100 to 6200mAh. To recall, OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with a 6100mAh battery. The enormous power was made possible through the company’s collaboration with Ningde New Energy, which led to the creation of the “Glacier” battery. According to OnePlus, aside from its impressive power, the battery can retain 80% of its capacity for four years. If true, this could mean users can still get a decent 4900mAh battery capacity, making the device still efficient in the battery department after years of original purchase.

Now, DCS believes OnePlus won’t stop there. As the tipster shared in a recent post, Oppo and OnePlus could be exploring the creation of a 6500mAh battery-powered device. The leaker also claimed that the battery will be used in the next flagship that will be released. Although no device monickers are mentioned, it is believed that it could either be the OnePlus Ace 4 or the OnePlus 13. The post also suggests that there could be 1.5K and 2K micro curved displays in the devices.

The news follows several leaks involving the OnePlus 13. As shared in earlier reports, the phone could offer an IP69 rating, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a micro-curved 2K LTPO OLED display, a triple 50MP camera setup, and more.