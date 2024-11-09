Leaker: GT Neo 7, Turbo 4, Ace 5, more to launch this year ‘if nothing unexpected happens’

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared the list of sub-series smartphone models that could launch before 2024 ends. However, the tipster expressed uncertainty about the matter, noting that it would still depend on some factors.

According to the tipster, different smartphone brands are set to release more creations in this last quarter of the year. One confirmed launch we know is the arrival of the Huawei Mate 70 series this month. As per DCS, some Chinese brand competitors are also planning to release other models.

The list includes the Realme GT Neo 7, Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi K80 series, iQOO Neo 10 series, OnePlus Ace 5 series, and Honor GT series.

This is not surprising since some of the models have been making headlines in the past weeks. For instance, reports revealed that the iQOO Neo 10 series is coming this month, the Realme GT Neo 7 uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, and the Redmi K80 Pro scored over 3M points on AnTuTu.

The developments involving the models and series are indicative of their approaching debuts, but DCS underscored that their Q4 2024 remains uncertain. As the leaker shared, the said devices could indeed be launched this year “if nothing unexpected happens.”

