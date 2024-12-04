OnePlus 13R/Ace 5 specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6.78″ 120Hz AMOLED, 6000mAh battery, more

Specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5 (rebranded OnePlus 13R globally) have leaked online ahead of its expected launch in January.

The phone’s existence is no longer a secret after several leaks revealed its OnePlus 13-like design and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Now, leaker account @OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles) from X shared more details about the phone, unveiling most of its essential specifications.

According to the tipster, here are the details fans can expect:

161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB RAM (other options are expected)

256GB storage (other options are expected)

6.78″ 120Hz AMOLED with 1264×2780px resolution, 450 PPI, and in-display optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 50MP (f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)

6000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be

Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus 13R would employ a flat design all over its body, including on its side frames, back panel, and display. On the back, there’s a huge circular camera island placed in the upper left section. The module houses a 2×2 camera cutout setup, and in the center of the back panel is the OnePlus logo. As per Digital Chat Station in earlier posts, the phone boasts a crystal shield glass, metal middle frame, and ceramic body.