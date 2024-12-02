OnePlus 13R appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 13R has been spotted on Geekbench recently sporting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The OnePlus 13 is now available in the Chinese market, and it should soon be joined by another model in the lineup—the OnePlus 13R. According to earlier reports, the device will debut early next year alongside the global version of the OnePlus 13.

It seems the company is now preparing the phone ahead of its launch, as it has recently appeared on Geekbench. The OnePlus 13R was spotted with the CPH2645 model number, bearing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, and Android 15 in the test. According to the listing, it scored 2238 and 6761 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Recently, it was also spotted on FCC, revealing that it will offer a 5860mAh battery, 80W charging support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. As for its other specs, it could serve as a downgraded yet cheaper version of the OnePlus 13. It is also rumored to be marketed as a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5, which is expected to launch in China soon.

As per Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 5 boasts a crystal shield glass, metal middle frame, and ceramic body. The post also reiterates the rumored use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the vanilla model, with the tipster noting that its performance in Ace 5 is “close to the gaming performance of Snapdragon 8 Elite.”

In the past, DCS also shared that the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will both have a 1.5K flat display, optical fingerprint scanner support, 100W wired charging, and a metal frame. Aside from using the “flagship” material on the display, DCS claimed that the phones will also have a top-notch component for the main camera, with earlier leaks saying there are three cameras on the back led by a 50MP main unit. In terms of the battery, the Ace 5 is reportedly armed with a 6200mAh battery, while the Pro variant has a bigger 6300mAh battery. The chips are also expected to be paired with up to 24GB of RAM.

