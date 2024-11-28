Leak shows Ace 5’s OnePlus 13-like design

An image leak has revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series, which appears to be greatly identical to the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus recently confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Ace 5 series, which will include the vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro models. The devices are expected to arrive next month, and the company teased the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips in the models. Aside from those things, no other official details about the phones are available.

In his recent post, nonetheless, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the design of the OnePlus Ace 5, which seemingly borrowed its looks directly from its OnePlus 13 cousin. According to the image, the device employs a flat design all over its body, including on its side frames, back panel, and display. On the back, there’s a huge circular camera island placed in the upper left section. The module houses a 2×2 camera cutout setup, and in the center of the back panel is the OnePlus logo.

According to the leaker, the phone boasts a crystal shield glass, metal middle frame, and ceramic body. The post also reiterates the rumored use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the vanilla model, with the tipster noting that its performance in Ace 5 is “close to the gaming performance of Snapdragon 8 Elite.”

In the past, DCS also shared that the models will both have a 1.5K flat display, optical fingerprint scanner support, 100W wired charging, and a metal frame. Aside from using the “flagship” material on the display, DCS claimed that the phones will also have a top-notch component for the main camera, with earlier leaks saying there are three cameras on the back led by a 50MP main unit. In terms of the battery, the Ace 5 is reportedly armed with a 6200mAh battery, while the Pro variant has a bigger 6300mAh battery. The chips are also expected to be paired with up to 24GB of RAM.

Via