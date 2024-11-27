OnePlus teases Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro arrival

The OnePlus Ace 5 series could arrive soon in China.

That’s according to the latest post of OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis, who confirmed the monickers of the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The two will be the successors of the Ace 3 series, skipping “4” due to Chinese superstition.

Additionally, the post also confirmed the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips in the models. According to earlier reports, the vanilla model will use the former, while the Pro model gets the latter.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared recently that the models will both have a 1.5K flat display, optical fingerprint scanner support, 100W wired charging, and a metal frame. Aside from using the “flagship” material on the display, DCS claimed that the phones will also have a top-notch component for the main camera, with earlier leaks saying there are three cameras on the back led by a 50MP main unit. In terms of the battery, the Ace 5 is reportedly armed with a 6200mAh battery, while the Pro variant has a bigger 6300mAh battery.

Reports say that the vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 model houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Pro model has the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. As per a tipster, the chips will be paired with up to 24GB of RAM.

