OnePlus confirms Ace 5 series configs, colors

After earlier leaks, OnePlus has finally confirmed the colors and configurations of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro models.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is set to launch on December 26 in China. The brand added the series for reservations on its official website in the country days ago. Now, it has finally shared more details about the phones.

According to the company, the vanilla Ace 5 model will be offered in Gravitational Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celestial Porcelain colors. The Pro model, on the other hand, will be available in Moon White Porcelain, Submarine Black, and Starry Purple colors. The series will also have a similar look to the OnePlus 13. The phones feature the same huge circular camera island placed on the upper left section of the back panel. Like the OnePlus 13, the module is also hinge-free.

As for the configurations, buyers in China can choose from 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.

According to earlier reports, the models will differ only in SoC, battery, and charging sections, while the rest of their departments will share the same details. A recently leaked marketing material of the series confirms a 6400mAh battery in the series, although it is unknown which model will have it. Nonetheless, it is important to note that recently spotted certification listings show that the standard Ace 5 model has a 6285mAh battery and that the Ace 5 Pro has 100W charging support. The Pro variant also has a Bypass Charging feature, allowing it to draw power directly from a power source instead of its battery.

In terms of the chip, there is a mention of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chip. As earlier reports revealed, the vanilla model will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Ace 5 Pro has the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

