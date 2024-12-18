Confirmed: OnePlus Ace 5 Pro has Bypass Charging feature

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro also has a Bypass Charging feature, allowing it to draw power directly from a power source instead of its battery.

The feature is expected to arrive in pixel models with the Android 5 update. However, Google’s smartphones are not the only ones to enjoy the new power-related capability.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Pro also has the feature and allows users to choose from 20%, 40%, 60%, or 80% bypass charging value.

To recall, Bypass Charging lets the device use power from a direct power supply instead of its battery. This not only preserves the device’s battery life but also prevents it from overheating during heavy use, like gaming. The latter has been confirmed by the screenshot shared by DCS, with the description saying that the feature deactivates when the users stop gaming.

The Ace 5 series is set to debut on December 26 in China. According to DCS in recent posts, both Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will have the same set of specifications in various sections, except for their processors, batteries, and charging speeds. As shared in the past, the account underscored that the vanilla model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6415mAh battery, and 80W charging. The Pro model, meanwhile, reportedly has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6100mAh battery, and 100W charging. Ultimately, the tipster shared that OnePlus won’t offer a 24GB RAM model in the series. To recall, the 24GB is available in the Ace 3 Pro, which also has a maximum 1TB storage option.

Via