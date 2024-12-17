OnePlus Ace 5 series debuting on Dec. 26 in China

The OnePlus Ace 5 reservation page has revealed that the series will launch locally on December 26.

OnePlus started teasing the OnePlus Ace 5 series days ago, but it remains stingy about the details, including its official launch date. However, the series is already available for reservations in China.

Interestingly, the page says that reservations for the Ace 5 will end at 2:30PM local time on December 26. This suggests that the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will be announced later that day.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station in recent posts, both models will have the same set of specifications in various sections, except for their processors, batteries, and charging speeds. As shared in the past, the account underscored that the vanilla model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6415mAh battery, and 80W charging. The Pro model, meanwhile, reportedly has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6100mAh battery, and 100W charging. Ultimately, the tipster shared that OnePlus won’t offer a 24GB RAM model in the series. To recall, the 24GB is available in the Ace 3 Pro, which also has a maximum 1TB storage option.