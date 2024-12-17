OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro differ only in SoC, battery, charging; 24GB variant reportedly not available

According to a leaker, the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will only differ in terms of their processors, batteries, and charging speeds. The same tipster also revealed that there won’t be a 24GB RAM variant in the lineup this time.

The arrival of the OnePlus 5 series could be just around the corner, as the brand itself is already teasing it. While OnePlus remains mum about the official specifications, tipster Digital Chat Station is revealing some significant details about the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro on Weibo.

According to his recent posts, both models will have the same set of specifications in various sections, except for their processors, batteries, and charging speeds. As shared in the past, the account underscored that the vanilla model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6415mAh battery, and 80W charging. The Pro model, meanwhile, reportedly has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6100mAh battery, and 100W charging.

Ultimately, the tipster shared that OnePlus won’t offer a 24GB RAM model in the series. To recall, the 24GB is available in the Ace 3 Pro, which also has a maximum 1TB storage option.

