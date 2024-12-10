OnePlus exec reveals Ace 5’s frontal design in official photos

OnePlus China President Louis Lee shared photos of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5, revealing its frontal design and details.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is set to arrive in China. The brand started teasing the series last month, and it has now doubled down on building up the excitement by revealing more details.

In his latest post, Louis Lee revealed the front design of the vanilla Ace 5 model, which sports a flat display with an “extremely narrow frame.” The phone’s bezels are also thin, making the screen appear bigger. It has a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and its middle frame is confirmed to be made of metal. Aside from those, the buttons like the Power and volume buttons are placed in the usual spots, while the alert slider is on the left.

The news follows a massive leak involving the Ace 5, which is expected to be presented globally under the OnePlus 13R monicker. According to collective leaks, here are the things fans can expect from the OnePlus Ace 5:

161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB RAM (other options are expected)

256GB storage (other options are expected)

6.78″ 120Hz AMOLED with 1264×2780px resolution, 450 PPI, and in-display optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 50MP (f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)

6000mAh battery

80W charging (100W for the Pro model)

Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be

Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors

Crystal shield glass, metal middle frame, and ceramic body

