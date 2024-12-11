Certification confirms OnePlus Ace 5’s 6285mAh battery as more series specs leak

Another detail about the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series has been confirmed this week: the vanilla model is set to get a 6285mAh rated battery capacity.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series will soon debut in China, featuring two models: the standard Ace 5 and the Ace 5 Pro. In late November, the company revealed that the phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips, and OnePlus China President Louis Lee recently shared the official photos of the vanilla model’s frontal design.

Thanks to its UFCS certification, one more detail about the standard Ace 5 has been confirmed. The listing shows the Ace 5 bearing the PKG110 model number. According to the leaked listing, its battery will have a 6285mAh rated capacity.

This echoes the leak posted by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who shared the same numbers. As per the account, the Pro model will have a 6415mAh battery (likely rated capacity as well), but the entire series will have support for 80W charging. The account also reiterated the other details shared in past leaks. According to the collection of leaks we gathered in the past, here are the specifications fans can expect from the OnePlus Ace 5:

161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB RAM (other options are expected)

256GB storage (other options are expected)

6.78″ 120Hz 8T LTPO BOE X2 AMOLED with 1.5K (1264×2780px) resolution, 450 PPI, and in-display optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 50MP (f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)

6000mAh battery

80W charging (100W for the Pro model)

Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be

Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors

Crystal shield glass, metal middle frame, and ceramic body

Three-stage alert slider button

