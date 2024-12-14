Daily Leaks & News: X200 in India, Poco X7 renders, Mate 70 is 100% China-made, more

Here are more smartphone leaks and news this week:
- Huawei CEO Richard Yu revealed that the company’s Huawei Mate 70 users components are all sourced locally. The success is the fruit of the company’s efforts to become more independent from foreign partners after the US implemented business bans preventing it from doing business with other Western companies. To recall, Huawei also created the HarmonyOS NEXT OS, which allows it to stop relying on the Android system.
- The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are now in more markets. After debuting in China and Malaysia, the two phones launched in India. The vanilla model is available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options, while the Pro version comes in a 16GB/512GB configuration. Colors for both models include Titanium, Black, Green, White, and Blue.
- Renders featuring the Poco X7 series show that the vanilla and Pro models will differ in looks. The former is believed to be coming in green, silver, and black/yellow colors, while the Pro has black, green, and black/yellow options. (via)
- Realme confirmed that the Realme 14x will feature a huge 6000mAh battery and 45W charging support, noting that it is the only model to offer the details in its price segment. It is expected to sell for under ₹15,000. Configuration options include 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.
- Huawei Nova 13 and 13 Pro are now in the global markets. The vanilla model comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration, but it is available in Black, White, and Green colors. It is priced at €549. The Pro variant is also available in the same colors but comes in a higher 12GB/512GB configuration. It is priced at €699.
- Google has added new battery-related features to its Pixel phones: the 80% charging limit and battery bypass. The former stops the battery from charging past 80%, while the latter lets you power your unit using an external source (power bank or outlet) instead of the battery. Note that the battery bypass needs the 80% battery charging limit and “Use charging optimization” settings to be activated first.
- Google extended the OS upgrades to five years for the Pixel Fold and Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. Specifically, this support includes five years of OS, security updates, and Pixel Drops. The list of phones includes the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a.
- The Google Pixel 9a’s actual unit leaked again, confirming its different look compared to its siblings.