Realme 14x 5G officially launching on Dec. 18 in India with IP69 rating

After earlier leaks, Realme has finally confirmed the existence of the Realme 14x 5G. According to the product page, the model will arrive on December 18 in India and features an IP69-rated body.

Earlier reports revealed that Realme’s next numbered series will be huge this time. According to leaks, the Realme 14 series will be composed of new members, including the Realme 14 Pro Lite and Realme 14x. The latter has just been confirmed by the company recently after launching its microsite on its official India website.

According to the page, the Realme 14x 5G will be launched officially next week. The company also revealed the “Diamond Cut” design of the phone, which boasts a flat look all over its body, including on its side frames and back panel. It has decently thin bezels but a thick chin at the bottom of the display. At the top of the screen is a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, while on the upper left of the back panel is a vertical rectangular camera island. The module has three cutouts for the lenses, which are arranged vertically as well.

The phone’s main highlight, though, is its IP69 rating. This is interesting, as the phone’s branding has an “x” element, indicating that it is a cheaper model in the lineup.

According to earlier leaks, despite being a budget model in the series, it will bring impressive flagship features, including a 6000mAh battery. Here are the other details rumored to be coming to the Realme 14x 5G:

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.67″ HD+ display

6000mAh battery

Square-shaped camera island

IP69 rating

Diamond Panel design

Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red colors

